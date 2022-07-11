CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Campbell City School District just had a groundbreaking ceremony for the Whole Child Whole Family Service Center at the Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center.

The groundbreaking ceremony kicks off Phase III of the CLWCC construction project.

This addition will add space for Akron Children’s Hospital to provide primary care and mental health services for the pediatric population.

It will also add classroom space to be shared between the Northeast Ohio Impact Academy and Eastern Gateway Community via a joint-use agreement.

“It’s going to scale the pediatric services but then at the same time, Eastern Gateway’s gonna have a presence in here with a joint-use agreement. So what we use during the day in classroom and specialized training labs, Eastern Gateway can also use for their adult programs,” said Superintendent Matt Bowen.

The first two phases of the center include a fitness area, a public library branch and an “Express Care” office for Southwoods Health.

Construction should be finished within the next year but administrators are already working to start a fourth phase in 2023.