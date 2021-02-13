Campbell High School student wows teacher with a song for his Black History Month project

"To see the substance behind what he said and the significance of it, it literally gave me goosebumps," Campbell High School teacher Jason McCray said

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Most students at Campbell Memorial High School have turned in essays and powerpoints when they were asked to celebrate a lesser-known figure for Black History Month.

But not Malachi “Kai” Flores.

“I wonder why they say don’t complain ’cause we’re free. I’m only part Black, you know, but that be hitting me deep,” Flores said.

Flores wrote and recorded a song for the assignment, taking half an hour to write it and acouple more to complete the song altogether.

The high school sophomore hopes using his love and passion for music helped share some positivity.

“It’s all about passion and art and showing what you love, and you know, getting your message out. And you know, I think that’s important to use your craft,” Flores said.

His teacher, Jason McCray, who gave the high school sophomore the assignment, was blown away.

“To see the substance behind what he said and the significance of it, it literally gave me goosebumps,” McCray said.

McCray had given students complete flexibility for the assignment, but he wanted them to feature a figure from Black history that isn’t often celebrated.

Flores chose civil rights activist Hosea Williams.

“When I say Hosea, people wonder what that is. He was a Black activist who really prospered in his field. He had to run away from home. They tried to lynch him as a kid,” Flores said

McCray says he’s happy that Flores could show his talent and express himself through the song.

“If you listen to the song, he talks about his own personal experiences as well,” McCray said. “So I think that he brought the Civil Rights Movement into his own current situation right now that I thought was very influential in what he said.”