CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell fire and police as well as Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for a car accident Sunday night.

It happened on Wilson Avenue and Warhurst Road. Warhurst Road was blocked off while officers cleared the scene.

The call came in at around 6:45 p.m.

A Campbell lieutenant said the officer went to pass a car on the left when the car turned left and they wrecked into a pole.

The officer was responding to an emergency call at the time.

The officer was not injured and the driver was taken the hospital but was conscious.