Campbell community holding Christmas Coat Drive

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell Community Events is teaming up with East Side Crime Watch to hold a 2020 Christmas Coat Drive for children in need ages 2 -18 in Mahoning County.

Money was donated by the City of Campbell and the Mahoning County Commissioners to Campbell Community Events to assist Families affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sign ups are Wednesday, November 18 from 3-6p.m. at Roosevelt Park Community Center in Campbell.

Registrants will enter from the Sycamore Drive Entrance to the Park and exit on the Struthers Liberty side, for the drive-thru format.

Participants are asked not to exit their vehicles due to COVID restrictions.

Participants must bring with them state issued photo identification and the birth certificates of their children. They will be asked to fill out a form with child’s age, gender preference and size, along with other information and will be issued a claim ticket which they will need to pick up the coats.

There’s a limit of three coats per family and coats will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

There is currently a limit of 500 coats, but this could change depending on donations.

Distribution of the coats will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at the same location, in the same drive-up format.

Registrants will need to bring their claim ticket to pick up the coat. A Christmas treat bag will be provided to each car at pick up for the children.

Donations of new coats for ages 2-18 are being accepted through Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips at City Hall, through Anita Hall at East Side Crime Watch, and through Laura Phillips at Campbell Community Events on the day of the sign up in Roosevelt Park.

Financial donations of any size are accepted via checks made out to Campbell Community Events.

No child or family is charged anything to participate in Campbell Community Events Programs.