Campbell City Hall to remain closed after flood damage

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell City Hall will remain closed on Wednesday to the general public and possibly through Thursday.

On Monday, city hall received flood damage from the heavy rain.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips said they have about 90% of the water out.

The city is working with ServPro to help with the ongoing issues.

Mayor Phillips said they are going to bring in an insurance adjuster to assess the damage.

Anyone needing to appear in court has to go to the Coitsville Administration Building on McCartney Road.