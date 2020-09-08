Campbell City Hall floods for second time after Labor Day storms

Campbell City Hall will be closed on Tuesday while workers clean up water damage from Monday's heavy rain

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – As storms rolled through the Valley on Labor Day, flooding was a big concern. City leaders in Campbell had a flooding issue of their own late Monday afternoon.

Campbell City Hall has some flooding damage from the heavy rain. Now, Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips says city hall will be closed at least for Tuesday, if not longer.

“Unexpectedly, Mother Nature unleashed over here a heavy amount of rain that fell on city hall. We sustained some serious water damage,” Phillips said.

But this isn’t the first time the building has flooded. Three years ago, that flooding looked similar to Monday’s.

2017 Campbell City Hall damage

“It’s extremely frustrating and we’re doing what we have to do. We’re trying to maintain city hall. Everything is being done the right way. Unfortunately, Mother Nature is a little more stronger than we are sometime,” Phillips said.

Phillips says the worst damage is on the east side of the building, which includes the mayor’s office, the law director’s office and the city council room.

But one area that it’s going to affect on Tuesday is the court room.

“It’s not going to be possible to have our regular court session tomorrow. The Ohio Supreme Court requires that all courts have an emergency facility to fall back on if something like this or any other emergency should happen with your regular facility,” said Campbell Law Director Brian Macala.

So anyone needing to appear in Campbell Municipal Court must now go to the Coitsville Administration Building on McCartney Road.

Macala said he will be meeting with defendants and other lawyers out there.

The clerk of court’s office wasn’t damaged but another area was.

“There is our jury room, which is used for storage of paper records. From what I understand, there may have been some very considerable damage done in there,” Macala said.

Phillips said he does not know how much it will cost to clean up the damage, but he’s now worried about any mold.

Police dispatch has been moved to the fire station.

Officials will make a decision soon on when to reopen city hall.