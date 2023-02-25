CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — You can enjoy dancing, food and music in Campbell at the Greek Food and Wine Festival through Sunday.

The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church is serving a variety of traditional Greek foods and pastries.

Music and live traditional dances are also being performed throughout the weekend. Admission is free for everyone.

Nick Kalouris is the president of the council. He says it is such a fun weekend for the community.

“Makes me happy to see everybody. All the locals, Greek Americans and everybody you know — come here and join us, join the good food we have,” Kalouris says.

The festival will run Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m.