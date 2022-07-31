CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church celebrated 100 years in the community

At least 200 parishioners gathered for a ceremony that started at 3 p.m. Sunday and continued with a cocktail hour and banquet.

A little history on the church

Many founding families of the church migrated to the Valley from Eastern Czechoslovakia to work in the steel mills.

After establishing a congregation in Youngstown, they merged with another church.

In 1918, a group of 43 families started working toward starting the St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church. It was officially chartered on Aug. 21. 1922.