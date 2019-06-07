Campbell businessman officially announces bid for Congress

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A businessman and Campbell native is throwing his hat into the political ring one more time.

On Thursday, Louis Lyras announced his candidacy for the United States House of Representatives for District 13.

The seat is currently being held by Democrat Tim Ryan.

Lyras owns Corcon, a company that specializes in bridge painting.

He believes his decades of experience in running his business make him the best candidate for the job.

“The life experience of paying people, working with the regulations that are put upon us, working with taxes and what it all means to run a business for 45 years,” he said.

Lyras is running as a Liberal Republican and has vowed to not take any corporate committee campaign contributions.

He has also stated that unlike in past years, he won’t run as an Independent if he doesn’t secure the Republican nomination.