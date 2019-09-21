Camp Stambaugh celebrates 100 years with more than 1,000 scouts, dozens of stations

On Saturday, over 42 stations covered all of the skills every Boy Scout should master

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Camp Stambaugh celebrated 100 years of operation on Saturday.

The 86 acres was originally the farm of Henry Stambaugh. Upon his death, the land was left for the use and benefit of the Boy Scouts.

This camp is the second oldest in Ohio.

Friday night, over 1,000 scouts camped out at the Canfield Fairgrounds as part of the celebration.

On Saturday, over 42 stations covered all of the skills every Boy Scout should master.

“It’s a great tool for training, for education, outdoor camping and really for the better of the youth of our area. We’re very fortunate,” said event co-chair Kurt Hilderbrand.

The event will come to a close with fireworks Saturday night.