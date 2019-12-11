Calls asking for donations to Trumbull Co. fire department are fake, chief says

Chief John Hickey said the fire department would never ask members of the community to donate via a phone call

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – If you live in Champion and get a call from the “fire department,” think twice before donating money.

The Champion Township Fire Department said some residents are getting calls, asking people to donate to the department.

He said no money from these calls ever gets to the department and the calls are not endorsed by the department or the Champion Township Board of Trustees.