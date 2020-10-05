Calling hours scheduled Monday for Struthers boy killed in shooting

Rowan Sweeney would have been 5 years old this past Sunday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Calling hours for Rowan Sweeney, the 4-year-old boy shot and killed two weeks ago in Struthers, are happening Monday.

Friends are going to be received from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Davidson Becker Funeral Home, located at 11 Spring St. in Struthers.

Rowan Sweeney’s obituary

Following the calling hours, there will be a private memorial service Tuesday for the family.

Rowan’s family said they appreciate everyone’s love and support during this difficult time.

The little boy would have been 5 years old this past Sunday.

The shooting that killed him also left four others hurt. One of the victims is still in critical, but stable, condition. The others are all expected to recover.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Kimonie Bryant on multiple charges. He faces four counts of aggravated murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of aggravated robbery.

Last week, prosecutors laid out evidence against Bryant. They claim he entered the house on Perry Avenue, where all of the victims were in the living room, around 2 a.m. September 21. Prosecutors say Bryant shot all of the victims, including Rowan twice in the head. Police said Bryant also made away with thousands of dollars in cash from the scene.

He was arraigned last week. If convicted, Bryant could face the death penalty.