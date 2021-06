CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sister Jerome will be remembered Thursday.

Calling hours are from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ursuline Motherhouse along Shields Road in Canfield.

If you plan to go, you will need to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination.

On Friday, there will be additional calling hours ahead of her funeral at St. Michael Parish, from 2 to 3:45 p.m.

Sister Jerome passed away Sunday after complications from a fall two weeks before. She was 105.