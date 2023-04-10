YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are an artist, there might be a spot for you at this year’s Festival of the Arts in Youngstown.

A call is out for artists of all mediums. The festival is looking for both emerging and established artists to fill the booths with items such as paintings, ceramics, jewelry and photography.

Entries need to be in by May 1. Then, a jury of local artists will choose who gets a spot.

This year’s event is July 8 and 9.

Please visit the YSU Festival of the Arts website for more information and the Artist Application Form.