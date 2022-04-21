AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The owner of California Palms along Interstate 80 in Austintown has been locked out of his building.

Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputies Thursday afternoon ordered everyone out including owner Sebastian Rucci. They then changed the locks on the doors so no one can enter.

Rucci’s lenders obtained a foreclosure order and the deputies enforced that order.

Rucci is still fighting the foreclosure in at least one court.

The addiction treatment center was ordered to close last Oct. by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services after revoking its license to operate.