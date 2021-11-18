California Palms owner asks judge to return $600K seized from federal investigation

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The owner of the California Palms addiction recovery center is asking a judge to return money that was seized by the government.

Sebastian Rucci filed the motion yesterday in U.S. District Court asking that more than $600,000 be returned.

In the complaint, Rucci claims the seizure of the money was unconstitutional.

Rucci says not having the money has left him unable to pay employees and care for patients.

He says because of the crippling effects to the business, three former clients overdosed and died.

