California 3D printing company locates operations in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A West Coast company specializing in making 3-D printing solutions that are designed to work in harsh environments is locating operations in Youngstown.

Rugged 3D has established an office at the Youngstown Business Incubator.

The Rugged 3D printers are being developed to work in military settings, disaster relief, oil and gas and heavy industries.

“Rugged 3D is enabling the ingenuity of warfighters to be exercised in-theatre to improve a team’s operational readiness & self-sustainability,” said Collin Boring, CTO of Rugged 3D.

The goal is to deliver advanced manufacturing directly at the point of failure to realize its maximum potential in the military.

Boring and co-founder Micah Tindor are both Ohio natives.

Youngstown Incubator CEO Barb Ewing said when Rugged 3D officials toured YBI, they knew Youngstown was the place to be.

“They agreed with our assessment that Youngstown is really the heart of the additive manufacturing industry in North American,” Ewing said.

Rugged 3D is the 10th company to take space in their 5th and Additive Manufacturing only building at the incubator.