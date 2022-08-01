(WKBN) — On Friday, we told you about a few volunteer firefighters from Columbiana County going to help with disaster relief in Kentucky. They were there for about three days. Earlier Monday we caught up with one of them to see how it went.

“It was like, you know, some of the other disaster response we’ve done in the past, just on an elevated level with the water,” said Calcutta Volunteer Fire Lieutenant Randy Schneider.

Friday evening Schneider, Tim Roush and Adam Williams landed in Perry County, Kentucky — one of the hardest hit places by storms and flooding in the state.

“The water from what the citizens were telling us, you know, that it came out like a movie scene, just a flood of water hitting their tire. Little, you know, burrows and towns and things like that wiping away. Some fire departments and local police departments, I mean, we were out doing search and rescues and we come across, you know, cars and trees. We came across a police cruiser up in a tree and the things you don’t see every day. We’re like, ‘Wow like this is pretty bad,'” said Schneider.

This is Schneider’s third time helping with out-of-state disasters and his second in Kentucky within a year. He said this one was the worst.

“It was just a very eye-opening experience,” said Schneider.

One of the biggest challenges — communication. Different agencies use different radios plus, service can be spotty.

“These little crass neighborhoods that are very difficult to get to, now you have to try to work through it back out just to send one message to get back to go do the job. So that makes it very difficult and trying to get resources to you and you’re trying to do the job at the same time, and you can’t do that because you can’t get any service for your phone or your radio,” said Schneider.

Schneider said they did a little over 60 searches and four rescues in the time they were there.

“We assisted Kentucky Division of Air Patrol like their helicopter to go in and search neighborhoods,” said Schneider.

There’s still lots to do in Kentucky, but Schneider said they needed to get back and take care of things at home.

“There were still assignments be had and it’s like you know, we all have day jobs because we’re a volunteer fire department, so we all have day jobs and we’re like, you know, it’s like one of those things you really, really want to stay in helping people because, you know, the need is there,” said Schneider.

Schneider also said it was nice to connect with some familiar faces in the Mayfield Fire Department, who they helped while they were down there in December, and he thanked the community for its continued support.