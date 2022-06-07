NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cafaro Foundation has set a new record in scholarship awards this year.
Forty-one local students received $122,000 in scholarship grants this year, the largest amount ever awarded by the foundation in a single year.
The recipients were selected based on their academic merit, financial need and recommendations from teachers and guidance counselors.
The William M. and Alyce Cafaro Scholarship was awarded to Aiden Exline, of Girard, Ohio. The 36 winners of John A. Cafaro Scholarships are:
- Thomas Larney
- Emily McNicol
- Lenna Atway
- Ashley Bahrey
- Jenna Billet
- Grace Campbell
- Isabella Canzonetta
- Tiara Carter
- Gianna DelGarbino
- Leah Durkin
- Catie Herberger
- Natalie Horvath
- McKenna Jamieson
- Abbey Johns
- Brooke Meyer
- Gina Ricciardi
- Leah Scala
- Ashley Wood
- Maxwell Zuschin
- Kaelyn Cleevely
- Justin Clegg
- Rachel Fabry
- Alexis Gonda
- Alyson Gonda
- Courtney Hughes
- Nicholas Khalil
- Nicholas Markulin
- Daniel McClelland
- Cara McNally
- Madelyn Miklandric
- Anna Morgione
- George Naples
- Kendall Nigh
- Michael Nolfi
- Rocco Pilolli
- Alyssa Sheely
Donald P. Pipino Memorial Scholarships are awarded to four students:
- Stephen Rohan II
- Brandon Malahtaris
- Sarah Rader
- Kaylynn Thomas
The Cafaro Foundation is a charitable entity established by the Cafaro family in loving memory of William M. Cafaro, the founder of the real estate development and management company that bears his name.