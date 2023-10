NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cafaro Company wants to talk with job-seekers between the ages of 18 and 25.

The company wants to tell them about the opportunities with Cafaro, at Eastwood and other malls.

Job seekers can chat with company executives about their goals and learn about the Cafaro Company.

This event is Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eastwood Event Centre, 5577 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles.