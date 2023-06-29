YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is another Deputy on duty for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackpot is a 3-year-old yellow labrador. He is specially trained as a cadaver dog to help locate human remains, even if they are buried underground or underwater, as in the case of drowning.

Hollywood Gaming in Austintown helped cover the costs of buying the dog as well as its training and equipment.

Mahoning County Sheriff Gerry Greene said executives with the casino have reached out in the past to help the department and came through this time, as well.

“We have a few K-9s already…and then this opportunity came about and we wanted to act on it fast. We didn’t want to lose the opportunity to get our hands on it,” Greene said.

The department has five K-9 deputies, but Jackpot is the first in the region to be trained in human remains detection. Greene said he will make the dog available to other agencies if needed.