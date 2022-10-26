NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a lot happening at the Eastwood Mall Complex.

Several businesses are set to open, and ground was broken on a new plaza.

The Eastwood Shops is going in at the southern side of the property, near US-422. The plaza will be home to McAlister’s Deli, which is tentatively set to open in the summer of 2023. Other spaces are available for lease.

Credit: Cafaro Company

Credit: Cafaro Company

Credit: Cafaro Company

Credit: Cafaro Company

Construction continues on a new Meijer super-center, which will include a convenience store and gas station. Helicopters brought in an HVAC system there last week.

HomeGoods, Longhorn Steakhouse and Mission BBQ are all scheduled to open in 2023, and a Carter’s children store, located between Burlington and TJ Maxx, will open by Thanksgiving, according to Cafaro Company spokesperson Joe Bell.

Bell said tens of millions of dollars have been invested in the property since Boscov’s opened last year. He said arrangements are being finalized with other businesses and announcements are expected soon.