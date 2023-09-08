WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A dollar can go a long way, and at Cockeye BBQ and Creamery, it can get you a sweet treat and help neighbors in need.

Now through Dec. 1, sales from a pint-size order of ‘Carmel Apple Embrace ice cream’ will go to Second Harvest Food Bank. It’s part of the new Cockeye Cares program.

Owner Max Hoover says they created this flavor for the campaign. The program addresses food insecurity, something those in the business care deeply about.

“For me, I think the food insecurity and what Second Harvest does for people in this county, in Mahoning County, they just do a huge amount of work that I can’t necessarily do,” Hoover said. “Making any kind of donation to their nonprofit seems like a no-brainer.”

This is the first year of the program, and each pint is $5.99.

Hoover says they hope to continue the program with other nonprofits. If you know of or work for a nonprofit and would like to participate, reach out to Cockeye BBQ and Creamery.