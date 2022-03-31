LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — All over the Valley, you’ll find historic buildings. To help keep history alive, the Lisbon Landmark Foundation is holding its annual Founder’s Day pancake breakfast on April 9.

Funds raised will help preserve buildings in downtown Lisbon.

This is the first time they could host it in two years.

Mayor Peter Wilson is on the board of directors for the foundation.

“Also you’re maintaining or keeping part of the village’s history alive. Some of our buildings date back to 1801-1802, and they’re already 220-years-old. Yes, some of them are in disrepair, what have you, but they’re worth saving. This is what makes Lisbon, Lisbon,” said Wilson.

You can get your pancakes at the First United Methodist Church in Lisbon on Washington Street from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are also available at the door. It’s $8 for adults and $4 for kids 10 and under.