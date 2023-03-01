(WKBN)- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg provided an update from the U.S. Department of Transportation about the latest on the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

Buttigieg welcomed new bipartisan legislation proposed by senators in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

According to a press release, Buttigieg is calling for multiple changes that include:

Substantially increasing the maximum fine USDOT can issue for safety violations;

Strengthening rules surrounding high-hazardous flammable train rules;

Increasing funding for HazMat training;

Accelerating the timeline for phasing in safer tank cars, and

Establishing a permanent requirement for two-person train crews.

Buttigieg tweeted about the news. This comes after he announced a plan during his East Palestine visit last week.