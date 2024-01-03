YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The New Year welcomes a couple of new exhibits to the Butler Institute of American Art.

Curators are putting the finishing touches on “Less Than Usual,” which is expected to debut this weekend. The display includes artwork that isn’t generally seen within the Butler’s collection.

Guests will have a chance to see — and even touch — some of these pieces for the first time. This new assembly is noted for its uniqueness, and the institute expects it to generate a lot of interest.

“This is a very unusual exhibition, and it should draw some interesting attention. It’s a show of unusual pieces from the Butler collection, works that are seldom seen, if ever. But what they have in common is their strangeness,” said Louis Zona, executive director of the Butler Institute.

“Less Than Usual” will be on display for about five weeks.

Later this month, a photography show by John Greenman will debut Jan. 14 at the museum.