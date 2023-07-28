YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those with sensory issues and autism now have a new way to enjoy the Butler Institute of American Art. On the first Sunday of every month, the museum will open one hour early.

They’ll provide fidget toys and a sensory guide to alleviate the anxiety of being in a new space,

and the museum will be quieter, with lower light.

The museum expects the event to grow, but those with the program say they’re excited to provide this experience.

“Realms all over the community are responding and so excited that we are bringing this to the Butler,” said Joyce Mistovich, director of education.

The first Sensory Sunday is from 11 a.m. to noon on August 7.