Butler Institute of American Art reopens to public

The museum has been closed since the pandemic hit in March

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Butler Institute of American Art reopened its doors Tuesday for the first time since closing for the pandemic in March.

Since Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the reopening of cultural institutions to visitors, the museum’s executive director and the Board of Trustees implemented guidelines to keep their visitors safe and to stay in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Masks are required for all employees and guests, hand-sanitizing stations are available and the grounds have social distancing markings to keep the traffic moving.

“There’s directional signage. We’re having traffic of the museum go in one direction, entering through the front of the museum and exiting through the back of the museum,” said museum director Wendy Swick.

All Music at Noon concerts are canceled, as well as art classes, family days and school tours.

The Collections Cafe and the Butler Museum Store will remain closed until further notice.

To view a complete list of all changes, visit the museum’s website.