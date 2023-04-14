YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an invitation-only reception Saturday night at Youngstown’s Butler Institute of American Art as the museum will open a new wing.

On Friday, all we were allowed to see was the outside, which is enclosed in class. The inside is a secret until Saturday.

It will be called the Vincent and Phyllis Bacon Wing and one of the features will be what’s being called the Bacon Grand Gallery. There’s also another feature.

“Perhaps the star of the show is the Pierre Soulages Ceramic Mural. It’s in a window facing Wick Avenue. It can be seen from there. It’s wonderful. It’s one of the great works of art in the world and we have it right here at the Butler Institute,” said Butler executive director Lou Zona.

Zona says the addition will allow the Butler to display large works of art and has added more storage space as well.