Businessman donates tablets to encourage reading in YCSD schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The coronavirus changed the way some businesses serve customers, but it hasn’t altered Kelan Bilal’s commitment to education.

“Even though everything was shut down preventing this year’s B.R.I.D.G.E. Barbers program from launching, I still wanted to be able to get some type of learning tools in some kids’ hands,” said Bilal, owner of Excalibur Barber Grooming Lounge and the founder of the B.R.I.D.G.E. Barbers program. “I was saddened because in the barbershop, we had to remove all of the books because of COVID-19, so it made me think alternatively.”

That’s when he decided to provide Amazon Fire tablets. He contacted Justin Jennings, chief executive officer of the Youngstown City School District, about getting the tablets to YCSD scholars.

“With these, favorite books can be downloaded, including audible versions that may be more interactive,” Bilal said.

B.R.I.D.G.E., or Barbershop Reading Initiative Developing Growth in Education, is in its third year in the Mahoning Valley.

B.R.I.D.G.E. aims to encourage young people to read. It’s an initiative among urban barbers to help emphasize the importance of youth reaching and maintaining their appropriate reading level by third grade.

Part of the program’s goal is to address the so-called summer slide, when some scholars suffer learning loss during the summer months.

CEO Jennings is grateful that Bilal wants to continue to play a role in improving young people’s reading skills.

“Literacy continues to be an emphasis for us at YCSD,” CEO Jennings said. “Literacy, which includes reading, writing, comprehension and fluency, provides the foundation for everything else. We’re so thankful for Mr. Bilal’s contribution. He’s truly a business and community leader who recognizes the importance of quality education and participates in helping our school district provide it. We appreciate that and we appreciate him.”

Bilal worked with Linda Hoey, YCSD’s chief of family engagement, to identify 20 kindergarten through third-grade scholars throughout the district to receive the tablets.

“We have family engagement coordinators at each of our school buildings,” Hoey said. “They identified scholars in each of our elementary schools who they thought would get the most from Mr. Bilal’s generous contribution.”

A date for distribution will be set soon.