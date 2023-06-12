NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Niles is getting a brand new fishing dock in one of its parks. It’s a project that was made possible thanks to the generosity of two local business owners and allocated city funds.

“We’re all glad to donate a little bit and help and it’s just a good thing,” said Jonathan Creech with Techniques Construction.

The sound of construction crews hard at work filled Kennedy Park in Niles on Monday. The project: removing a 20-year-old fishing dock that needed to be fixed.

“Most of the repairs was lack of maintenance, rotting, not staining it on a yearly basis. We did have some vandalism,” said Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz.

The city set aside $8,000 for the project, but the total cost to replace the whole deck was about $17,500. So, Techniques Construction and Mr. Rooter companies, whose owners are Niles natives, donated materials and labor to install a brand new dock.

“We’re gonna redesign the whole thing and do it our way and put a little swag on it, as we’ll say,” Creech said. “We’re gonna redo all the bad boards underneath and redo everything on top, new handrail and make it totally functionable and safe for everybody that wants to come and enjoy it.”

Weather permitting, the project should be completed in just three days.