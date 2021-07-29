Business owner wants justice after plants, pots stolen in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business owner is looking for justice after over $700 worth of plants and pots were stolen from her business Sunday.

Surveillance video from outside T’s Dream Studio shows what appears to be a woman stealing the plants and pots and putting them into her SUV. The incident happened over the weekend.

“When I pulled in, I immediately knew something’s not right, but when I got out and I really looked, that’s when I felt sick to my stomach,” said Talera Battee, owner of T’s Dream Studio.

Battee has since bought new plants and a neighboring business called Noel’s Car Toys also bought her some.

The owner, Noel Hardy says he and his son Daniel felt bad and wanted to do something nice to help her out.

“He ended up purchasing like seven of these for me and left them here for me that evening because he saw how upset I was about it,” Battee said.

Battee can only guess they were stolen because the person didn’t want to buy them on their own.

“I would like for her to return the items, and if not, she needs to pay for something,” Battee said. “She needs to come do justice for something.”