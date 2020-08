The highway was shut down between Salem and Damascus but has since reopened

DAMASCUS, Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of Route 62 in Columbiana County is closed to traffic because of a business fire.

Crews from Damascus and other departments were called to battle a garage fire at Triple T Auto Inc. on Route 62.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.