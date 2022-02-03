Business as usual ahead of winter storm for some Valley businesses

(WKBN) – The weather has been changing for two days. The governor asked people to stay off the roads if they didn’t have to drive. Some people found conditions not as bad as they expected and took advantage. We found out where people were treating life like normal on Thursday.

The Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Boardman is normally backed up starting with the lunch rush. On Thursday, the crowd was reduced and it was noticeable.

“I made a quick turn, turned around and said, ‘Hmm, this is the time to go to Chick-fil-A.’ So I came in here,” said Tom Yanko.

There were fewer cars and less waiting.

“I’m getting chicken with chicken strips, the four count. It’s really good. I love the sweet tea here as well. We were already out, so might as well come get my food,” said Ray Vantassel.

The weather conditions did lead to some places being closed but they didn’t stop those who wanted chicken. For them, it was business as usual, without the wait.

“It’s usually packed around into Fin, Feather, Fur but pretty quick today,” said Dave Hoffman, of Austintown.

Hoffman got food for himself, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s little sister. He even braved the weather in shorts.

Making the turnaround to the final drive-thru window, the food pickups were running smoothly — chicken and go.

“Hey, anything’s worth it for Chick-fil-A, huh? God’s chicken,” Hoffman said.

It was also business as usual at Visage Hair Salon in Poland. Lori Petrollini was doing a manicure while Christine Petrolla was putting on some hair color treatment. They were double-teaming a client to make her feel like a queen for the day.

“Some of the older ladies usually cancel but usually the young ones, they all show up,” Petrollini said.

It’s their chance to get in the salon and get their needs met. Visage was not going to disappoint. The goal was to help them look beautiful.

“Even if they’re only sitting on the couch, they’re going to look good,” Petrollini said.

The Chick-fil-A in Boardman was not open for breakfast and closed at 4:30 p.m. with road conditions getting worse.