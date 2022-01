COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Crestview Local Schools in Columbiana County is adjusting bus routes again Thursday.

It’s due to a bus driver shortage.

Students in grades K-thru-12 who ride BUS #10 will be divided between buses #7 & 14. This will be for both this morning and this afternoon. The district says these two buses may be off schedule as a result.



As of right now, there are no adjustments for Friday.