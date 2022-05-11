LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A bus was rear-ended in Liberty Township Wednesday, and troopers say the driver of the car that hit it took off.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. as the community bus was stopped on Belmont Avenue and attempting to turn onto Liberty Street.

Troopers say someone driving a Chevy Impala hit the back of the bus and took off northbound on Belmont Avenue.

One student was on the bus was not injured, according to the trooper at the scene.

The bus sustained minor damage.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.