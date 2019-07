The meeting will now be held at the Niles Wellness Center

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday night’s Niles City Council meeting will not be held at the municipal building.

Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz said a pipe broke during a renovation project there.

The meeting will now be held at the Niles Wellness Center on Sharkey Drive. It starts at 6 p.m.

There will also be an audit meeting beforehand at 4:30 p.m.