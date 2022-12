TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.

They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged.

The water is shut off while repairs are being made. The facility has steam heat, so it’s also cold.

The business hopes to re-open tomorrow but is waiting to hear back from plumbers.