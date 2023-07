VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police have not found out who left a burning car on Route 11 in Vienna Township Tuesday night.

Police were called to Route 11 near the Route 82 West exit around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said the burning car was fully engulfed.

Witnesses told police that after the fire, they saw three people get into a black vehicle that drove off.

Police are investigating whether or not the car was stolen.