BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a suspect who broke into a gas station on Market Street in Boardman early Thursday.

Police were called just before 2 a.m. to the Sunoco gas station along Market Street, near Gertrude Avenue.

When our cameras arrived Boardman police were still investigating.

Police say they are looking for a single suspect. We are working to get more details.