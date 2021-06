SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating after someone broke into a house in Sandy Lake Township and made themselves at home.

According to police, the incident happened May 26 at about 5:50 p.m.

Police say the intruder used the toilet and shower and ate food from the freezer. They also removed cash and jewelry from a dresser drawer.

In total, police say the burglar took almost $10,000 in cash, jewelry and electronics.