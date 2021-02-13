Burghill Vernon Twp. Fire Department distributes COVID-19 vaccines

Around 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were given out to those in the 1B phase

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, the Burghill Vernon Township Fire Department distributed COVID-19 vaccines.

Around 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were given out to those in the 1B phase.

Those 65 and older and those with qualifying health conditions were able to register ahead of time in order to receive the vaccine.

Fire Chief George Snyder says he is aware many have faced difficulties getting the vaccine.

“We knew when this started that the demand for the vaccine was going to well outweigh the availability of the vaccine, but we’re working as hard as we can, along with all the health departments in the area to attempt to get the vaccine out as soon as we get it,” Snyder said.

He asks those wanting the vaccine to be patient as they continue their efforts to get them out to the public.