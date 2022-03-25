LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Craft Burger Trail 2022 is bigger and better this year in Lawrence County.
Seventeen local restaurants have unique burgers on their menu. One is a triple cheeseburger with nine pieces of bacon. Another restaurant now has a group of 15 people who come in weekly after discovering it from the Burger Trail.
It’s been a big attraction for Lawrence County.
“It showcases community pride. It gets people out to go discover places. Someone from New Castle might not realize that there’s a 2nd Ward Sanctuary in Ellwood City and vice versa. But it is also important to bring people to our area that have never been here before because they love burgers,” said Ginny Jacob, assistant director of Visit Lawrence County.
Participating restaurants include:
- 2nd Ward Sanctuary
- Breaking Bread Co,
- Burg Bar
- Crane Room Grille
- Crooked Tongue Brewing
- DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant
- Edward’s Restaurant & Lounge
- Grill on the Hill
- Hill House Restaurant
- Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes
- Koehler Brewery Pub
- Mike’s Main Street Bar & Grill
- Patsy’s Bar & Grill
- Riardo’s Bar & Grill,
- Smokin’ Daves BBQ,
- Starwood Rib & Steakhouse
- Town & Country Bar & Grill
Participants get a passport and can get it stamped at the Burger Trail locations. Complete 10 or more locations to receive a Burger Trail t-shirt. Complete all 17 locations and you will be entered into a grand prize basket worth $250.
Download a passport at VisitLawrenceCounty.com or visit a participating restaurant.
For more information contact Visit Lawrence County at 724-654-8408 or email info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com