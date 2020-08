It happened on North Main Street, shortly before 1 a.m.

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Burger King early Tuesday morning.

Police say two suspects ordered in the drive-thru, got out of the car and pointed a gun at the worker.

The suspects got away with the cash register drawer.

Police later found it on the side of I-80.

The Burger King is open for business Tuesday.