SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Hamburger lovers were eating well Wednesday. The Burger Bash in Sharon was a good event for the first day of summer. It highlighted the burger’s importance to area restaurants or food trucks.

The hamburger is an American classic. It sizzles on the grill. It’s simple to make, and everyone has their favorite.

“For me, it’s the blend. To me, it’s the burger itself,” said Stephen Urda, coordinator for Laurel Developmental.

“Im a traditionalist, so just ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Gotta have a good bun,” said Chef PJ O’Connor.

The Burger Bash was about finding big, beautiful, burgers — like the ones at Donna’s Diner in Sharon. It has the #1 burger in Mercer County and is a seven-time winner of Best Burger in the Shenango Valley.

“A burger has to be able to stand on its own, but the excitement is adding all of the different flavors,” said Laura Ackley, general manager at Donna’s Diner.

The Burger Bash was held at Laurel Technical Institute. Burger enthusiast Ashley Dunlap learned about its monthly pop-up events and has fallen in love with trying the food.

“Local restaurants that we haven’t been to because they’re so new and just opened, we got a chance to try their burgers. And we are very big burger fans,” Dunlap said.

The pop-up events started as a way to showcase cooks. It’s also a good teaching tool for Laurel’s culinary program.

“Which allows these food entrepreneurs to come in and have a low-cost entry to trying to start up their food business,” O’Connor said.

Laurel has two commercial-size kitchens to rent. Anyone can give it a try and see if they have a recipe for success.

“You like to bake cookies. You want to do it on a large scale. You can rent out the kitchen, for four hours, it’s only $25,” Urda said.

The burgers were a big hit. The next pop-up event is going to be on the last Wednesday of July. It will be to highlight the Laurel culinary students in a competition, and they’re looking for taste testers for that event.