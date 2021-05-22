‘Buns of fun’: Oscar Mayer Weinermobile feeding golfers for a good cause

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile was at Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course, spreading joy to golfers and kids

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – An American icon drove its way into Newton Falls Saturday afternoon.

Everyone was in awe of the famous vehicle.

It was in town to help raise money for the Southeast Golf Team.

Kids competed in a long drive contest at the driving range, and hot dogs were served in the clubhouse to hungry golfers.

A 50/50 raffle was also held to help raise more funds.

“We are out here at the Dutch Mill Golf Course spreading smiles, handing out some wiener whistles. We were over at Halliday’s Winery earlier for a fundraiser, and today has been buns of fun,” said Hotdogger Ketchup Katie.

The Weinermobile first hit the streets in 1936, helping to bring people smiles during the Great Depression.

There are currently six other Weinermobiles traveling the country today.