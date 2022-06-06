CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Police say what started as a possible shooting turned into a wild chase through several communities early Sunday morning.

We obtained dashboard video of the pursuit. We’re told an officer heard more than a dozen rounds being fired. Seconds later, a Jeep came racing past, leading a chase from McCartney Road into Struthers and finally Boardman where the suspects ditched the vehicle and ran off into the neighborhood.

So far, no one’s been arrested, but police did recover several weapons and impounded the bullet-riddled Jeep.