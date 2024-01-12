YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police are investigating after a man said he had been shot in the back.

Youngstown Police responded to a home on Lakewood Avenue for reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Reports state officers entered the residence to find a man lying on the floor who told them that he had been shot in the back.

The man was transported to the hospital where medical staff recovered a bullet during surgery, which police have collected as evidence.

The man is in stable condition, according to medical authorities.

This is an active investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.