GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police are investigating after a man said that a bullet came through the ceiling of his mobile home.

Officers were called just after midnight New Year’s Eve to a home on Trumbull Avenue on reports of gunfire. When police arrived, a man told them he was on the couch watching TV with his wife and children when he heard a loud bang. After that, a bullet rolled off a top shelf of the home and landed near his leg.

The man said the bullet was warm to the touch at the time and handed it over to the officers who determined it was a 9mm bullet.

Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling of the home.

No one was hurt in the incident.