EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — As communities rally around East Palestine in the wake of tragedy, a local artist is putting her skills to work.

Betsy Kirkwood owns Artists at Work in Struthers and created “East Palestine Strong” shirts. She’s donating half the proceeds to the fire department.

The rest of the money will go toward producing the shirts.

The issue is personal to Kirkwood, as she has family in the area and grew up just outside the village.

“I just felt I needed to do something,” Kirkwood say. “This is what I do. I’ve done it for over 43 years, and this is my way of donating back.”

She says since she posted online about the shirts, she’s gotten orders from as far as Virginia and North Carolina — all to support East Palestine.